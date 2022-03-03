Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Regional Semifinal=
Apple Creek Waynedale 58, Youngs. Liberty 24
Belmont Union Local 56, Wheelersburg 45
Cin. Purcell Marian 52, Waynesville 31
Lees Creek E. Clinton 50, Marion Pleasant 46, OT
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Wauseon 42
Proctorville Fairland 43, Beverly Ft. Frye 38
Warrensville Hts. 56, Garrettsville Garfield 28
Worthington Christian 63, Castalia Margaretta 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
