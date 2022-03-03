Hamburger icon
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Apple Creek Waynedale 58, Youngs. Liberty 24

Belmont Union Local 56, Wheelersburg 45

Cin. Purcell Marian 52, Waynesville 31

Lees Creek E. Clinton 50, Marion Pleasant 46, OT

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Wauseon 42

Proctorville Fairland 43, Beverly Ft. Frye 38

Warrensville Hts. 56, Garrettsville Garfield 28

Worthington Christian 63, Castalia Margaretta 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

