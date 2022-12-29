Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 49, Bay Village Bay 37
Antwerp 44, Edgerton 34
Ashville Teays Valley 52, Sunbury Big Walnut 35
Baltimore Liberty Union 65, Heath 52
Bishop Hartley 42, Beloit W. Branch 39
Bishop Watterson 39, Cols. Bexley 32
Burton Berkshire 44, Columbiana 41
Cabell Midland, W.Va. 67, Can. Glenoak 65
Cin. Purcell Marian 59, Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 49
Cols. DeSales 53, Westerville N. 45
Cols. Upper Arlington 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 48
Edon 47, Hicksville 43
Garrettsville Garfield 50, Youngs. Mooney 34
Hilliard Bradley 56, Wapakoneta 39
Jackson 42, Minford 32
Latham Western 48, Beaver Eastern 40
Mogadore Field 48, Mogadore 40
Mount Lebanon, Pa. 57, New Lexington 42
Newark 59, Worthington Kilbourne 30
Perry 59, Oviedo Master's Academy, Fla. 21
Richmond Hts. 50, Wickliffe 28
Solon 54, Massillon Jackson 53
Steubenville 50, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 19
Thomas Worthington 54, Dublin Scioto 38
Waterford 58, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Akr. Hoban 50
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Rayland Buckeye 35
Youngs. Ursuline 43, Youngs. Liberty 37
Brown County Holiday Tournament=
Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, Fayetteville-Perry 51
Hammond Morton Tournament=
Pool A=
Notre Dame Academy 64, Hammond Noll, Ind. 61, OT
North Central (Indpls) Classic=
Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 42, Springboro 41
Wishes Can Happen Invitational=
Bishop Fenwick 36, Ravenna SE 19
