Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 45, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 44

Amanda-Clearcreek 64, Chillicothe Huntington 62

Ashland Mapleton 73, Elyria Open Door 35

Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Cols. Horizon 56

Blanchester 56, RULH 44

Bowling Green 64, Rossford 56

Bridgeport 73, Beallsville 31

Brookfield 77, Kinsman Badger 53

Caldwell 57, Shadyside 37

Canal Winchester 61, Grove City 56

Carlisle 53, Franklin 52

Cols. Bexley 50, Circleville Logan Elm 48, 2OT

Cols. Upper Arlington 60, Cols. Linden-McKinley 19

Conneaut 60, Cortland Maplewood 52

Copley 78, Akr. East 43

Cornerstone Christian 61, Gates Mills Gilmour 60

Day. Oakwood 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48

Delaware Hayes 70, Delaware Buckeye Valley 34

Dublin Coffman 48, Dublin Jerome 30

Elyria 78, Sandusky 76

Lancaster 73, Cols. Whetstone 47

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Hubbard 45

Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Minerva 48

Marion Harding 41, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33

Monroe 59, Oxford Talawanda 33

Mt. Vernon 73, Centerburg 38

N. Ridgeville 68, Lorain 54

New Hope Christian 64, Wellston 46

New Philadelphia 50, Zanesville 38

New Riegel 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 42

Norwalk St Paul 62, Fremont St. Joseph 21

Oak Hill 53, Portsmouth Clay 23

Olmsted Falls 68, Elyria Cath. 56

Pataskala Licking Hts. 60, Westerville S. 46

Pettisville 44, Gorham Fayette 9

Port Clinton 54, Oregon Stritch 51

Russia 65, St. Henry (OH) 49

Sparta Highland 70, Mt Gilead 46

Springboro 52, Fairborn 32

Thomas Worthington 60, Galloway Westland 51

Tol. Start 63, Findlay 29

Van Buren 60, Ottawa-Glandorf 45

Vermilion 62, Collins Western Reserve 57

Vienna Mathews 63, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42

Warren Howland 58, Cortland Lakeview 43

Washington C.H. 54, Williamsport Westfall 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield data center project proposes 100 jobs, over $1 billion...
2
Thanksgiving season is ‘Super Bowl’ for Urbana farm’s passionate potato...
3
Long-standing Middletown holiday presentation of ‘The Messiah’ set for...
4
Fenwick High names its first president
5
Ohio 129 exit at I-75 closes Tuesday night, overnight