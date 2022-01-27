Hamburger icon
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 47, Canfield S. Range 32

Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Circleville Logan Elm 15

Austintown Fitch 54, Youngs. Boardman 48

Belmont Union Local 51, Linsly, W.Va. 48

Berea-Midpark 42, Avon Lake 32

Berlin Hiland 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 16

Bristol 88, Southington Chalker 20

Brooklyn 65, Rocky River Lutheran W. 34

Burton Berkshire 46, Kirtland 39

Chagrin Falls Kenston 67, Willoughby S. 43

Cin. Princeton 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 43

Cin. Woodward 24, Cin. Hughes 14

Columbia Station Columbia 52, Sheffield Brookside 14

Cortland Maplewood 49, McDonald 38

Danville 60, Centerburg 42

Dresden Tri-Valley 61, New Concord John Glenn 39

Eastlake North 41, Mayfield 30

Fredericktown 59, Lucas 32

Gates Mills Hawken 44, Mentor Lake Cath. 34

Glouster Trimble 46, Sugar Grove Berne Union 43

Green 44, Massillon Perry 37

Harrison 46, Hamilton Ross 31

Independence 32, Richmond Hts. 22

Ironton 47, Gallipolis Gallia 31

Jackson 45, Hillsboro 38

Kent Roosevelt 45, Copley 42

Leavittsburg LaBrae 53, Campbell Memorial 27

Lebanon 49, Cin. Anderson 41

Leesburg Fairfield 63, Mowrystown Whiteoak 41

Lisbon David Anderson 38, Toronto 31

Martins Ferry 60, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33

Massillon Jackson 46, Can. Glenoak 37

Mechanicsburg 58, Milford Center Fairbanks 52

Medina Highland 53, Barberton 35

Mogadore 60, Warren JFK 40

Mt. Gilead 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 27

N. Can. Hoover 43, Uniontown Lake 34

New Middletown Spring. 53, Mineral Ridge 17

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 65, Hebron Lakewood 36

Perry 51, Geneva 33

Pomeroy Meigs 55, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26

Ravenna 48, Akr. Coventry 41

Richwood N. Union 63, Spring. NW 30

Riverside Stebbins 56, Piqua 22

Sidney 50, Troy 41

Spring. Cath. Cent. 50, London Madison Plains 21

Sullivan Black River 47, Lorain Clearview 41

Warren Champion 52, Newton Falls 25

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Greenfield McClain 29

Waterford 68, Racine Southern 26

Wickliffe 62, Middlefield Cardinal 31

Youngs. Mooney 40, Youngs. East 34

Youngs. Ursuline 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

