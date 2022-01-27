Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 47, Canfield S. Range 32
Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Circleville Logan Elm 15
Austintown Fitch 54, Youngs. Boardman 48
Belmont Union Local 51, Linsly, W.Va. 48
Berea-Midpark 42, Avon Lake 32
Berlin Hiland 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 16
Bristol 88, Southington Chalker 20
Brooklyn 65, Rocky River Lutheran W. 34
Burton Berkshire 46, Kirtland 39
Chagrin Falls Kenston 67, Willoughby S. 43
Cin. Princeton 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 43
Cin. Woodward 24, Cin. Hughes 14
Columbia Station Columbia 52, Sheffield Brookside 14
Cortland Maplewood 49, McDonald 38
Danville 60, Centerburg 42
Dresden Tri-Valley 61, New Concord John Glenn 39
Eastlake North 41, Mayfield 30
Fredericktown 59, Lucas 32
Gates Mills Hawken 44, Mentor Lake Cath. 34
Glouster Trimble 46, Sugar Grove Berne Union 43
Green 44, Massillon Perry 37
Harrison 46, Hamilton Ross 31
Independence 32, Richmond Hts. 22
Ironton 47, Gallipolis Gallia 31
Jackson 45, Hillsboro 38
Kent Roosevelt 45, Copley 42
Leavittsburg LaBrae 53, Campbell Memorial 27
Lebanon 49, Cin. Anderson 41
Leesburg Fairfield 63, Mowrystown Whiteoak 41
Lisbon David Anderson 38, Toronto 31
Martins Ferry 60, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33
Massillon Jackson 46, Can. Glenoak 37
Mechanicsburg 58, Milford Center Fairbanks 52
Medina Highland 53, Barberton 35
Mogadore 60, Warren JFK 40
Mt. Gilead 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 27
N. Can. Hoover 43, Uniontown Lake 34
New Middletown Spring. 53, Mineral Ridge 17
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 65, Hebron Lakewood 36
Perry 51, Geneva 33
Pomeroy Meigs 55, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26
Ravenna 48, Akr. Coventry 41
Richwood N. Union 63, Spring. NW 30
Riverside Stebbins 56, Piqua 22
Sidney 50, Troy 41
Spring. Cath. Cent. 50, London Madison Plains 21
Sullivan Black River 47, Lorain Clearview 41
Warren Champion 52, Newton Falls 25
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Greenfield McClain 29
Waterford 68, Racine Southern 26
Wickliffe 62, Middlefield Cardinal 31
Youngs. Mooney 40, Youngs. East 34
Youngs. Ursuline 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 23
