Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Massillon Jackson 55, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 50
Olmsted Falls 61, Fremont Ross 41
Springboro 71, Mason 64
Division III=
Cols. Africentric 61, Cin. Country Day 50
Doylestown Chippewa 40, Wooster Triway 32
Kettering Alter 63, Versailles 40
LaGrange Keystone 52, Warrensville Hts. 50
Portsmouth 65, Portsmouth W. 35
Seaman N. Adams 28, Beverly Ft. Frye 25
Division IV=
Columbus Grove 53, Gibsonburg 44
Convoy Crestview 65, Tiffin Calvert 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
