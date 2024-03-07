Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division I=

Massillon Jackson 55, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 50

Olmsted Falls 61, Fremont Ross 41

Springboro 71, Mason 64

Division III=

Cols. Africentric 61, Cin. Country Day 50

Doylestown Chippewa 40, Wooster Triway 32

Kettering Alter 63, Versailles 40

LaGrange Keystone 52, Warrensville Hts. 50

Portsmouth 65, Portsmouth W. 35

Seaman N. Adams 28, Beverly Ft. Frye 25

Division IV=

Columbus Grove 53, Gibsonburg 44

Convoy Crestview 65, Tiffin Calvert 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown to host inaugural St. Patrick’s Day parade
2
Community recovering after 130 mph tornado, but disaster not expected...
3
Editor: One week after Clark County’s worst tornado in years, the best...
4
USS Cincinnati submarine memorial to get permanent home in West Chester
5
Hamilton considers utility rate changes starting April 1
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top