Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 61, Nelsonville-York 48

Casstown Miami E. 48, W. Liberty-Salem 36

Chillicothe 68, McArthur Vinton County 61, OT

Cols. Linden-McKinley 42, Bloom-Carroll 39

Dublin Scioto 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 39

Fredericktown 51, Howard E. Knox 44

Gahanna Lincoln 77, Cols. Walnut Ridge 56

Groveport-Madison 74, Galloway Westland 29

Ironton 56, Ironton Rock Hill 42

Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Washington C.H. 47

Leavittsburg LaBrae 80, Bristol 75, OT

Leetonia 32, Sebring McKinley 31

Lisbon Beaver 56, Wintersville Indian Creek 48

Madonna, W.Va. 70, Beallsville 35

McConnelsville Morgan 57, Stewart Federal Hocking 55

Medina Buckeye 55, Parma Normandy 48

Mentor 63, Willoughby S. 33

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 61, Carey 45

New Carlisle Tecumseh 68, Tipp City Bethel 64

Sardinia Eastern Brown 64, Fairfield 54

Warren Harding 56, Youngs. Boardman 47

Warren Lordstown 62, Southington Chalker 52

Warsaw River View 64, Newcomerstown 21

Waterford 61, Crooksville 41

Waverly 66, McDermott Scioto NW 43

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Barnesville 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

