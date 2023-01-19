dayton-daily-news logo
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 51

Austintown Fitch 58, Mentor 51

Beloit W. Branch 53, Alliance 45

Canfield 54, Youngs. Boardman 44

Cardington-Lincoln 49, Danville 48

Centerburg 39, Mt. Gilead 38

Chardon 53, Chagrin Falls Kenston 45

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 35, Lockland 26

Cin. Princeton 38, Cin. Sycamore 36

Circleville 39, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 27

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 52, Cornerstone Christian 49

Cols. Bexley 49, Bloom-Carroll 42

Columbia Station Columbia 65, Sullivan Black River 39

Copley 59, Medina Highland 56

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Chardon NDCL 28

Cuyahoga Hts. 32, Independence 26

Dresden Tri-Valley 65, Philo 24

Gates Mills Gilmour 56, Lyndhurst Brush 25

Granville 50, Hebron Lakewood 18

Green 62, Massillon 36

Hudson 50, Stow-Munroe Falls 39

Kent Roosevelt 52, Cuyahoga Falls 48

Lakewood 54, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 24

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 52, Fairfield 23

Lore City Buckeye Trail 46, Malvern 44

Louisville 62, Can. Cent. Cath. 49

Madison 56, Eastlake North 50

Marietta 53, Belpre 13

Mason 74, Cin. Colerain 39

Massillon Jackson 42, N. Can. Hoover 39

Medina 48, Euclid 18

Newark Cath. 45, Pataskala Licking Hts. 18

Newcomerstown 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 17

Norton 62, Akr. Ellet 57

Oberlin Firelands 68, Lorain Clearview 42

Parma 46, Parma Hts. Holy Name 42

Portsmouth Sciotoville 41, Fairview, Ky. 28

Ravenna SE 36, Louisville Aquinas 21

STVM 61, Youngs. Ursuline 27

Salem 53, Carrollton 37

Southington Chalker 45, Cortland Maplewood 25

Spring. Greenon 57, London Madison Plains 21

Tallmadge 59, Barberton 24

Tol. Rogers 63, Tol. Bowsher 41

Vienna Mathews 66, Fairport Harbor Harding 53

Warren Harding 57, Orange 52

Warren Howland 60, Youngs. East 46

Wickliffe 53, Mantua Crestwood 13

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Caldwell 32

Zanesville Rosecrans 57, Crooksville 29

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40, Sugarcreek Garaway 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

