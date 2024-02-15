Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 34, Wadsworth 20

Amherst Steele 58, Bay Village Bay 36

Ashtabula Edgewood 48, Burton Berkshire 35

Beloit W. Branch 42, Girard 23

Berea-Midpark 57, Lorain 17

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 58, N. Can. Hoover 20

Cin. NW 55, Akr. Coventry 25

Columbia Station Columbia 64, Lorain Clearview 26

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 60, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55

Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Chagrin Falls 32

Eastlake North 42, Mayfield 39

Geneva 70, Gates Mills Hawken 39

Granville 56, Worthington Christian 38

Kirtland 39, Mentor Lake Cath. 36

LaGrange Keystone 53, Wellington 28

Lancaster 46, Pataskala Licking Hts. 32

Lowellville 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47

Madison 59, Chardon 45

Mantua Crestwood 54, N. Olmsted 39

New Concord John Glenn 64, St Clairsville 13

Orwell Grand Valley 52, Ashtabula St John 39

Ravenna SE 46, Louisville Aquinas 36

Richfield Revere 50, Parma Normandy 43

Rootstown 63, Warren JFK 29

Salem 56, New Middletown Spring. 33

Sandusky 61, Tiffin Columbian 43

Shadyside 0, Caldwell 0

Strasburg 58, Carrollton 41

Sugarcreek Garaway 37, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 21

Uniontown Lake 65, Akr. Ellet 46

Warren Champion 46, Struthers 38

Wickliffe 42, Beachwood 21

Wooster Triway 69, Lodi Cloverleaf 52

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, Can. South 25

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Princeton 78, Hamilton 16

W. Carrollton 49, Riverside Stebbins 44, OT

W. Chester Lakota W. 58, Morrow Little Miami 49

Division II=

Region 8=

Bellefontaine 45, Carlisle 29

Cin. Purcell Marian 84, New Richmond 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

