Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 64, Morgan 50
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 78, Maple Hts. 27
Fuchs Mizrachi 70, Chesterland W. Geauga 52
Lawrence School 55, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 52
Shadyside 62, Caldwell 52
Sycamore Mohawk 68, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28
Zanesville 53, Johnstown 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Early opening: Region’s new, mega-sized Bass Pro Shops store almost...
2
Ohio National Guard to deploy 30 members from Springfield unit
3
Reds Caravan again kicks off tour at Spooky Nook in Hamilton
4
Attorney for Middletown police chief on leave: ‘I don’t believe this...
5
Trenton restaurant closes after less than one year