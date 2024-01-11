Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 64, Morgan 50

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 78, Maple Hts. 27

Fuchs Mizrachi 70, Chesterland W. Geauga 52

Lawrence School 55, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 52

Shadyside 62, Caldwell 52

Sycamore Mohawk 68, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28

Zanesville 53, Johnstown 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

