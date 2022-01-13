Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cols. Beechcroft 72, North Intl 40

Fremont St. Joseph 45, Arcadia 33

Maple Hts. 49, Akr. Hoban 40

Southington Chalker 57, Ashtabula St. John 27

Springboro 50, Morrow Little Miami 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
New Clark State courses in Xenia tied to “guaranteed hire” effort
2
Woman accused of shooting husband in Monroe indicted
3
Springfield man arraigned following shooting near Wittenberg University
4
Dole recalls salad processed in Springfield facility
5
Mercy Health postpones non-emergency, elective procedures amid COVID-19
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top