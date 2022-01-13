Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cols. Beechcroft 72, North Intl 40
Fremont St. Joseph 45, Arcadia 33
Maple Hts. 49, Akr. Hoban 40
Southington Chalker 57, Ashtabula St. John 27
Springboro 50, Morrow Little Miami 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
