Weekend disc golf event to benefit West Virginia food bank

news | 40 minutes ago
Dozens of people will brave chilly conditions this weekend for a disc golf event to benefit a West Virginia food bank

Dozens of people will brave chilly conditions this weekend for a disc golf event to benefit a West Virginia food bank.

More than 140 disc golfer have signed up for the Ice Bowl tournament at Rotary Park in Huntington on Saturday. The Herald-Dispatch reported it's one of the largest annual fundraisers for the Facing Hunger Foodbank.

Event coordinator Andy Harshbarger said the event is expected to run from about 8 a.m. to sunset. In disc golf, player throws a flying disc around the course, aiming for a basket sticking out from a pole in the ground.

The fundraiser is in its 24th year. One-fourth of each entry fee benefits the food bank, which serves 116,000 individuals annually in 17 counties in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

