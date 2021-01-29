Weekend disc golf event to benefit West Virginia food bank

More than 140 disc golfer have signed up for the Ice Bowl tournament at Rotary Park in Huntington on Saturday. The Herald-Dispatch reported it's one of the largest annual fundraisers for the Facing Hunger Foodbank.

Event coordinator Andy Harshbarger said the event is expected to run from about 8 a.m. to sunset. In disc golf, player throws a flying disc around the course, aiming for a basket sticking out from a pole in the ground.