Werenski's milestone and Greaves' shutout lead Blue Jackets to 7th straight win, 4-0 over Blackhawks

Columbus was seven games out of a playoff spot when Bowness was hired to replace Dean Evason. The Blue Jackets enter the Olympic break only two points behind the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Greaves stopped 21 shots for his fourth career shutout in 58 regular-season games. Charlie Coyle added two assists.

It's the first time since 2020 that Columbus got shutouts in two straight games and the first time since 2019 that they've done it on back-to-back nights. The Blue Jackets defeated New Jersey 3-0 on Tuesday night.

It's also the first time the Blue Jackets had shutouts on back-to-back nights by different goalies. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves against the Devils.

Spencer Knight made 16 saves for the Blackhawks, who have dropped five of six.

Werenski extended his scoring streak to seven straight games at 4:46 of the first period with a snap shot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle that deflected off the skate of Chicago's Louis Crevier.

Werenski — who joined Phil Housley and Reed Larson as the only American defensemen with consecutive 20-goal seasons — has two goals and eight assists during his scoring run.

Provorov made it 2-0 at 12:50 of the first period when he went top shelf with a wrist shot past Knight to the short side.

Columbus' defensemen have scored a league-high 44 goals this season.

Up next

Blackhawks: At Nashville on Feb. 26.

Blue Jackets: At Boston on Feb. 26.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl