West Virginia-Akron game to benefit cancer research

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Akron on Friday.
The game at the WVU Coliseum benefits the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund, according to a news release from the school.
The two teams will play a regulation 40-minute game. Individual tickets are priced at $10 and $15, depending on the seat.
In accordance with WVU policy, those who are not vaccinated will be expected to wear a mask while inside the coliseum unless they are eating or drinking.
This will be the fourth time that WVU has played in a charity exhibition basketball game. WVU played Albany in 2017, Penn State in 2018 and Duquesne in 2019.
More information is available at WVUGAME.com.
In Other News
1
Body found in Springfield home identified as missing woman
2
Man taken into custody after reportedly shooting from building in...
3
Kayla Harrison huge favorite for another $1 million payday tonight in...
4
1 hurt after driver flees traffic stop, hits car, light posts, trees...
5
Fenwick volleyball coach who led team to state championship with ALS...