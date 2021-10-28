dayton-daily-news logo
West Virginia-Akron game to benefit cancer research

news
12 minutes ago
The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Akron on Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Akron on Friday.

The game at the WVU Coliseum benefits the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund, according to a news release from the school.

The two teams will play a regulation 40-minute game. Individual tickets are priced at $10 and $15, depending on the seat.

In accordance with WVU policy, those who are not vaccinated will be expected to wear a mask while inside the coliseum unless they are eating or drinking.

This will be the fourth time that WVU has played in a charity exhibition basketball game. WVU played Albany in 2017, Penn State in 2018 and Duquesne in 2019.

More information is available at WVUGAME.com.

