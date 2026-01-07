West Virginia program that helped communities tackle abandoned buildings is running out of money

The Glaspeys say that in just two years, the small brick house went from occupied to condemned, left without power or water, repeatedly entered by squatters.

“One day, we noticed a bright orange sticker on the door saying the building was not safe for habitation,” Tina said. “It shows how quickly things can turn, in just two years, when nothing is done to deal with these properties.”

City officials say the house is following the same path as hundreds of other vacant properties across Charleston, which slowly deteriorate until they become unsafe and are added to the city’s priority demolition list, typically including about 30 buildings at a time.

Until this year, a state program helped communities tear these buildings down, preventing them from becoming safety hazards for neighborhoods and harming property values.

A statewide survey four years ago estimated that nearly 8,000 structures required demolition that would cost approximately $150 million. Lawmakers funded the effort using $30 million in federal pandemic relief funds to reimburse local governments.

But that money is now depleted. There is no statewide demolition program left, no replacement funding, and no legislation to keep it running, leaving municipalities on their own to absorb the costs or leave vacant buildings standing.

Across West Virginia, vacant properties increase while a state program designed to help runs out of money

The state’s Demolition Landfill Assistance Program was established in 2021 and was funded a year later with federal COVID-19 recovery funds.

Administered through the Department of Environmental Protection, the fund reimbursed local governments for the demolition of abandoned buildings that they couldn’t afford on their own.

The state survey was the first step in the program to determine the scope of the need and assess local government capacity to address it. It was distributed to all 55 counties and more than 180 municipalities.

In just two years, about 1,800 structures were demolished. Currently, about 240 demolitions are ongoing, but the last of the state’s funding has been dispersed.

However, the need is far greater.

Carrie Staton, director of the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center, has worked with communities on abandoned buildings for about 14 years. She said most counties don’t have the resources, funding or staffing to manage dilapidated housing on their own.

“We’re just so rural and so universally rural. Other states have at least a couple of major metro areas that can support this work,” she said. “We don’t. It just takes longer to do everything.”

Charleston has spent millions demolishing hundreds of vacant buildings

As the state’s largest city, Charleston has more tools than most local governments, including access to federal funds that smaller communities don’t have.

That has allowed the city to spend more than $12 million over the past seven years demolishing over 700 unsafe and dilapidated structures.

But John Butterworth, a planner for the city, said Charleston still relied on state demolition funding to help cover those costs, which averaged about $10,000 per property, including any environmental cleanup.

“It’s a real cost,” he said. “It’s a necessary one to keep neighbors safe, but it is very expensive.”

He said the city received $500,000 from the state program during its last round of funding to help tear down properties that drew repeated complaints from neighbors.

“I think people are really relieved when we can say that the house that’s been boarded up for a year or more is coming down,” he said. “Where the concern often comes from neighbors is, what comes next?”

One vacant home on Grant Street had fallen into disrepair before being demolished in May of last year.

Cracks filled the walls. Dirt and moldy debris were caked on the floors. Broken glass and boarded-up windows littered the property as plants overtook the roof and yard.

Eventually, the city was able to get the owner to donate the property, which was then given to Habitat for Humanity as part of its home-building program.

Now, the property is being rebuilt from scratch. Construction crews have already built the foundation, porch and frame, and it is expected to be finished within the year after its groundbreaking last October.

Andrew Blackwood, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam counties, said the property stood for at least five years, deteriorating. The home had signs of vandalism and water damage and was completely unsalvageable.

He said that of the 190 homes the organization has built in both counties, nearly 90% of them have been complete rebuilds after the previous structure was demolished.

A statewide problem without a statewide plan

Lawmakers have said they recognize the scale of the problem, but none have proposed other ways for tearing down dangerous structures.

Fayette County used state demolition money as it was intended, which was to tear down unsafe buildings that had become public safety hazards to nearby residents.

With help from the state program, the county tore down 75 dilapidated structures, officials said, removing some of the most dangerous properties while continuing to track the progress of others through a countywide system.

County leaders hoped to expand their demolition efforts on their own this year, but those plans have been put on hold.

The county had to take over operations of a local humane society after it faced closure and will need to fundraise, said John Breneman, president of the Fayette County Commission.

Former Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, said that kind of budget pressure is exactly why he pushed for state involvement in demolition funding.

Swope, who helped create the state fund for the demolition of dilapidated buildings in 2021, said the idea grew from what he saw in places where population loss left empty homes, which local governments had no way to tear down.

“They didn’t have any money to tear down the dilapidated properties, so I decided that that should be a state obligation because the state has more flexibility and more access to funding,” he said.

Swope said he’d always viewed the need as ongoing, even as state budgets shift from year to year.

“I visualized it as a permanent need. I didn’t think you would ever get to the point where it was done,” he said. “I felt like the success of the program would carry its own priority.”

But four years later, that funding is gone, and lawmakers haven’t found a replacement. Other states, meanwhile, have created long-term funding for demolition and redevelopment.

Ohio, for example, operates a statewide program that provides counties with annual demolition funding. Funds are appropriated from the state budget by lawmakers.

Staton said West Virginia’s lack of a plan leaves communities stuck.

“Abandoned buildings are in every community, and every legislator has constituents who are dealing with this,” she said. “They know it’s just a matter of finding the funding.”

And back on the West Side, the Glaspeys are left staring at boarded windows and an overgrown yard across the street.

Matt said, “Sometimes you think, what’s the point of fixing up your own place if everything around you is collapsing?”

___

This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.