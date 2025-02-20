West Virginia survives final frantic seconds to beat Cincinnati 62-59

Javon Small added 16 points and Jonathan Powell 12 points and nine rebounds for West Virginia, which swept the season series.

James and Day Day Thomas each scored 13 points, Dillon Mitchell and Skillings had 10 each and Aziz Bandaogo grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bearkats (15-11, 5-10). Cincinnati played without double-figure scorer Simas Lukosius, out with an injury suffered in a loss to Iowa State on Saturday.

Cincinnati got the game's first bucket but Small capped a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer and the Mountaineers led the rest of the half, going up by nine with 8 1/2 minutes left in the half. They led 29-27 at halftime.

Cincinnati is home against TCU and West Virginia travels to No. 9 Texas Tech in Saturday games.

