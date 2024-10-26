Western Michigan gains 358 yards on the ground in a 52-21 victory over winless Kent State

Nixon went untouched up the middle and cut it to the outside as he ran past two defenders down the right sideline for the second-longest rushing touchdown in program history.

Buckley carried 11 times for 80 yards and secured his fifth career multi-touchdown game.

Broc Lowry scored on one of his three carries that totaled 57 yards, and Zahir Abdus-Salaam added six rushes for 83 yards for Western Michigan (5-3, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Hayden Wolff passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Abdus-Salaam's 70-yard run up the middle set up Wolff's 10-yard scoring pass to Blake Bosma for a 45-7 lead.

The Western Michigan defense forced four turnovers and held Kent State to just 250 total yards. Safety Tate Hallock had two interceptions in a game for the second time in his career.

Tommy Ulatowski threw for three touchdowns for Kent State (0-8, 0-4).

