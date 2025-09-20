Western Michigan goes for 2, beats Toledo 14-13 for first win of season

Neither team threatened to score in the fourth quarter until the Broncos drove 67 yards on their next-to-last possession. The drive ended at the Toledo 16-yard line when Lowry threw incomplete on fourth-and-7 with about two minutes remaining.

Western Michigan then forced a three-and-out and the Broncos took possession near midfield. Lowry's 43-yard pass to Tailique Williams on fourth-and-10 was the key play to set up the winning touchdown.

The Rockets gained 3 yards on their final possession.

Lowry completed 16 of 33 passes for 201 yards for Western Michigan (1-3), with 112 yards going to Williams on four completions.

The game was scoreless until Toledo's James Roe recovered a fumbled punt at the Western Michigan 12-yard line late in the second quarter. The Rockets managed 1 yard before Dylan Cunanan kicked a 30-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in the half.

Chip Trayanum had a 63-yard touchdown run for Toledo in the first minute of the third quarter and Cunanan added a 27-yard field goal for a 13-0 lead. Western Michigan got on the board with Lowry's first touchdown, in the final minute of the quarter.

Western Michigan lost its first three games to teams that were all undefeated entering Saturday's games — Michigan State, North Texas and Illinois.

Trayanum had 153 yards rushing for Toledo (2-2).

