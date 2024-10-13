Western Michigan holds on after a 5-hour weather delay to beat Akron 34-24

When the teams returned, Luka Zurak kicked a 20-yard field goal for Western Michigan with 11:28 left in the game, and Akron's Garrison Smith missed a 34-yard attempt with 1:02 remaining.

Wolff was 17-of-25 passing for 191 yards. He also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kenneth Womack in the second quarter. Jalen Buckley added 103 yards rushing on seven carries for Western Michigan (3-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference).

Ben Finley completed 24 of 36 passes for 395 yards for Akron (1-6, 0-3). Adrian Norton had eight catches for 168 yards. Jordon Simmons scored on a 4-yard run to cap the Zips’ 11-play, 77-yard drive that tied it at 24. Simmons finished with 63 yards rushing and made six catches for 97 yards.

Smith’s 38-yard field goal and Tahj Bullock’s pair of short-yardage touchdown runs gave Akron a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, but Western Michigan led 24-17 at halftime.

Akron outgained Western Michigan 501-387 but turned the ball over four times.

