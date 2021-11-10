Western Michigan rallies last, tops Akron 45-40

Tyler's 2-yard TD run gave the Broncos (6-4, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) a 17-7 lead with 3:02 left in the second quarter. Michael Mathison ran the ensuing kickoff back 94 yards for a touchdown to get Akron (2-8, 1-5) within three points, but Elleby answered with a 4-yard TD pass to Tyler with 24 seconds left to give Western Michigan a 24-14 halftime lead.

Tyler's kickoff-return TD put the Broncos up 31-17 and Elleby added a 1-yard TD run to make it 38-24 with 13:39 remaining in the game. Akron rallied to take a 40-38 lead on Zach Gibson's 11-yard TD pass to Konata Mumpfield, a 24-yard, pick-6 by defensive lineman Zach Morton and a 39-yard field goal by Cory Smigel with 2:22 left to play. Eleby needed just six plays to deliver the game-winning toss to Crooms.