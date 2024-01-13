Western Michigan secures 81-79 win over Ohio

KALAMAZOO, MIch. (AP) — Seth Hubbard had 15 points in Western Michigan's 81-79 win over Ohio on Saturday.

Hubbard added eight rebounds for the Broncos (7-9, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). B. Artis White added 13 points while shooting 3 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Javaughn Hannah shot 4 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

AJ Clayton led the Bobcats (7-9, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Aidan Hadaway added 13 points for Ohio. In addition, Shereef Mitchell had 13 points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Western Michigan visits Akron and Ohioplays Central Michigan at home.

