Western Michigan turns big plays into 20-14 win over Toledo

Toledo had punted 10 times and had only one drive beyond the Western Michigan 40-yard line until Tucker Gleason connected with Devin Maddox for a 57-yard pass play with a little less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter. The big play helped set up Gleason's 17-yard touchdown pass to DeMeer Blankumsee with 5:11 remaining.

Gleason scored Toledo's first touchdown on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter.

Gleason was only 13-of-38 passing for 200 yards with the touchdown and interception. Toledo had four turnovers.

Western Michigan punted 14 times.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2