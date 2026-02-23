Western Michigan visits Bowling Green following Campbell's 24-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes on Western Michigan after Javontae Campbell scored 24 points in Bowling Green's 91-77 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Falcons are 9-6 in home games. Bowling Green has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 3-11 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Bowling Green is shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.1% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Bowling Green won 72-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Sam Towns led Bowling Green with 21 points, and Justice Williams led Western Michigan with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Campbell is averaging 18.8 points, five assists and 3.2 steals for the Falcons. Josiah Shackelford is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Brewer is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Williams is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.