Western Michigan visits Dayton after Cheeks' 20-point outing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -24.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces Western Michigan after Enoch Cheeks scored 20 points in Dayton's 85-67 win against the UConn Huskies.

The Flyers are 5-0 on their home court. Dayton ranks seventh in the A-10 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cheeks averaging 5.7.

The Broncos have gone 1-2 away from home. Western Michigan averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Dayton's average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheeks is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Flyers.

Markhi Strickland is averaging 12.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Broncos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.