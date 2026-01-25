Whaley, Williamson lead Kent State to 76-75 2OT win over Eastern Michigan

The Eagles (9-11, 3-5) were led by Mohammad Habhab, who recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Addison Patterson added 17 points, six rebounds and eight steals for Eastern Michigan. Mak Manciel also recorded 11 points.

Quinn Woidke scored nine points in the first half for Kent State, who led 31-23 at halftime. Whaley led Kent State with 15 second-half points as the teams ended regulation tied 58-58. Kent State led 67-62 with 1 1/2 minutes left in the first overtime and 69-67 before Habhab made two free throws to force the second OT.

Kent State trailed by four early in the second overtime. Williamson's 3-pointer made it a one-point game and Quinn Woidke's layup gave the Golden Flashes the lead.

