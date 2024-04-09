BreakingNews
Former Ohio utility regulator, charged in a sweeping bribery scheme, has died

White Sox 3B Yoán Moncada helped off field with hip injury against Guardians

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada had to be helped off the field with a left hip injury in the second inning against the Guardians

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada had to be helped off the field after injuring his left hip in the second inning Tuesday night.

Moncada was running to first base after hitting a grounder when he pulled up and collapsed short of the bag.

As he writhed in pain on the ground, Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor helped comfort Moncada before a Chicago trainer reached him.

Moncada laid in the infield dirt for a few minutes before being helped to his feet and was assisted to the dugout and clubhouse.

The White Sox said Moncada suffered a left adductor (hip) strain and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Before the game, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Moncada had been dealing with a nagging hip/adductor injury the past few days and had been getting treatment, but didn’t expect the injury to keep him out of the lineup.

Moncada singled in the first inning as Chicago, which came in 1-9 and had scored just 16 runs, scored five times off Cleveland's Logan Allen.

Nicky Lopez replaced Moncada at second base in the bottom of the second.

Moncada batted .260 with 11 homers and 40 RBIs in just 92 games last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Nearly two dozen couples say ‘I do’ during total solar eclipse in...
2
Springfield-born sisters return to city 77 years after leaving to view...
3
‘Eclipse chaser’ travels to Buck Creek State Park for 8th solar eclipse
4
Grand jury indicts Reily Twp. woman in shooting death of husband
5
Springfield man pleads guilty, is sentenced for murder of meat market...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top