White Sox and Guardians meet to decide series winner

Chicago has gone 8-7 in home games and 13-14 overall. The White Sox have gone 4-9 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland has a 14-14 record overall and a 6-4 record in home games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .256, the highest team batting average in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has five doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 5-for-29 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .295 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 13-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.