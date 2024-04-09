White Sox bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Guardians

The Chicago White Sox are looking to break a five-game slide with a win against the Cleveland Guardians
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Chicago White Sox (1-9) vs. Cleveland Guardians (8-2)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Soroka (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, two strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (2-0, 2.31 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -217, White Sox +178; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox aim to stop their five-game losing streak with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland had a 76-86 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Guardians scored 4.1 runs per game in the 2023 season while giving up 4.3.

Chicago had a 61-101 record overall and a 30-51 record in road games last season. The White Sox slugged .384 with a .291 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

