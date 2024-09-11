Breaking: Indicted Montgomery County clerk of courts can stay in office, judicial panel rules

White Sox bring home losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

The Chicago White Sox aim to break their 14-game home skid with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians
By The Associated Press
8 hours ago
Cleveland Guardians (83-62, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-113, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.20 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (0-3, 3.29 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -224, White Sox +184; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a 14-game home losing streak.

Chicago has a 33-113 record overall and an 18-56 record at home. The White Sox have a 25-47 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cleveland is 40-37 in road games and 83-62 overall. The Guardians have a 39-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Guardians are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 46 extra base hits (29 doubles and 17 home runs). Dominic Fletcher is 7-for-37 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 12-for-34 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .234 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Ben Lively: day-to-day (thigh), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

