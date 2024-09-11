White Sox bring home losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.20 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (0-3, 3.29 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -224, White Sox +184; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a 14-game home losing streak.

Chicago has a 33-113 record overall and an 18-56 record at home. The White Sox have a 25-47 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cleveland is 40-37 in road games and 83-62 overall. The Guardians have a 39-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Guardians are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 46 extra base hits (29 doubles and 17 home runs). Dominic Fletcher is 7-for-37 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 12-for-34 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .234 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Ben Lively: day-to-day (thigh), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.