White Sox, Guardians postponed again, doubleheader Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Bobby Bradley stands in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Bobby Bradley stands in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

12 minutes ago
For the second straight day, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians have been postponed by inclement weather and unplayable conditions

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight day, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians have been postponed by inclement weather and unplayable conditions.

Tuesday's game was called four hours before the scheduled first pitch, with the decision coming after Guardians officials inspected the soggy outfield at Progressive Field. Snow piled up in downtown Cleveland the past two days and temperatures have been in the low 30s.

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Wednesday, starting at 2:10 p.m. Monday's postponement will be played as part of a doubleheader on July 12.

This week's four-game series is a three-game set with two games Wednesday and one Thursday. With a dryer weather forecast, the AL Central rivals should finally meet for the first time this season.

The second postponement wiped out a matchup between former Cy Young Award winners — Cleveland's Shane Bieber and Chicago's Dallas Keuchel. They had been pushed back from slated starts on Monday.

The team's pitching plans have not yet been announced.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

