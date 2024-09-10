White Sox host Cleveland Guardians, look to break home slide

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (11-9, 4.07 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (3-9, 4.53 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -223, White Sox +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to end their 13-game home skid with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago is 33-112 overall and 18-55 at home. The White Sox have a 9-28 record in games decided by one run.

Cleveland has a 39-37 record in road games and an 82-62 record overall. The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

Tuesday's game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Guardians hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 28 doubles and 17 home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 11-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 31 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs while hitting .271 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-43 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .234 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.