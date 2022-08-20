White Sox look to break losing streak in matchup with the Guardians

Cleveland is 64-55 overall and 32-24 at home. The Guardians are 16-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago is 31-28 on the road and 61-59 overall. The White Sox are 19-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the 15th time these teams meet this season. The Guardians hold a 9-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has a .312 batting average to rank third on the Guardians, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. Steven Kwan is 14-for-42 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 14 home runs, 51 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .308 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-35 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .291 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: day-to-day (ankle), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.