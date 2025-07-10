White Sox open 4-game series with the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (5-7, 4.07 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (3-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -134, White Sox +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a four-game series.

Chicago has gone 20-26 at home and 31-62 overall. The White Sox have an 18-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland has a 43-48 record overall and a 23-25 record in road games. The Guardians are 26-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with 10 home runs while slugging .415. Mike Tauchman is 15 for 38 with three doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 35 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Lane Thomas is 6 for 32 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.32 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Guardians: 3-7, .198 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.