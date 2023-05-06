White Sox play the Reds with 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati has a 9-7 record at home and a 13-19 record overall. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

Chicago has a 5-12 record in road games and an 11-22 record overall. The White Sox have gone 3-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has a .318 batting average to lead the Reds, and has five doubles, a triple and two home runs. Nick Senzel is 15-for-37 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 10 doubles and three home runs while hitting .244 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.