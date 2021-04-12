White Sox scratch Rodón, Keuchel starts against Indians

Rodón was impressive in his first outing, striking out nine while pitching two-hit ball over five innings in a 6-0 victory at Seattle last week. Keuchel was to start Wednesday against the Indians. Instead, he's pitching on four days' rest after going five innings against the Mariners on April 7.

The White Sox had a scheduled off day Friday following their home opener against Kansas City, and their game Saturday was postponed because of rain.