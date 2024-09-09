White Sox take home losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Joey Cantillo (0-0); White Sox: Nick Nastrini (0-7, 7.79 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -225, White Sox +185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to end their 12-game home skid with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago has a 33-111 record overall and an 18-54 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 19-86 in games when they have given up a home run.

Cleveland has an 81-62 record overall and a 38-37 record on the road. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

The matchup Monday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 28 doubles and 17 home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 11-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 31 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 106 RBI for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 13-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .230 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.