dayton-daily-news logo
X

White Sox take on the Guardians after Sheets' 4-hit game

news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians after Gavin Sheets had four hits on Thursday in a 21-5 loss to the Astros

Chicago White Sox (61-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (63-55, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (8-9, 3.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -134, White Sox +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians after Gavin Sheets had four hits against the Astros on Thursday.

Cleveland is 63-55 overall and 31-24 in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Chicago is 31-27 in road games and 61-58 overall. The White Sox are 50-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Friday for the 14th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 8-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez ranks third on the Guardians with a .310 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 22 walks and 56 RBI. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-40 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads Chicago with 14 home runs while slugging .463. Andrew Vaughn is 10-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .272 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .293 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Spooky Nook edges closer to opening sports complex side
2
Towne Mall purchase launches ‘next evolution’ of project
3
CVS on High Street in Hamilton to close Thursday
4
Miami University receives more than $180K in federal grants
5
Middletown man charged with killing uncle arraigned on multiple charges
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top