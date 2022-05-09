White Sox take on the Guardians in first of 3-game series

Chicago has a 12-13 record overall and a 7-6 record in home games. The White Sox have a 4-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland has a 6-4 record at home and a 13-13 record overall. The Guardians have gone 12-2 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .247 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 12-for-36 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has seven home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .309 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 14-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Guardians: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.