White Sox visit the Guardians to open 4-game series

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record at home last season. The Guardians scored 4.4 runs per game while giving up 4.5 in the 2021 season.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games last season. The White Sox averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .256.

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

