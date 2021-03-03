Wild night of OTs, last-second shots in Horizon Tournament

All four quarterfinals in the Horizon Tournament came down to the wire Tuesday night, with three of them going to at least one overtime.

Cleveland State, the top seed in the tournament, outlasted Purdue Fort Wayne 108-104 in triple overtime. Algevon Eichelberger, who hadn't made a 3-pointer all season, banked one in during the final seconds of the second OT to tie the game for Cleveland State.