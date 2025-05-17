Will Benson's 3-run homer helps Reds beat Guardians 5-4

Singer (5-2) allowed three runs and three hits in five innings, struck out four and walked one to win his second start in a row. Emilio Pagán, the Reds' fourth reliever of the game, retired the Guardians in order in the ninth for his 10th save.

Bo Naylor and José Ramírez homered for the Guardians.

Benson lined a three-run homer off Tanner Bibee (3-4) to put Cincinnati ahead 3-0 in the second inning. It was his second home run in as many games.

Hays' fifth homer of the season on Bibee's first pitch in the third made it 5-0. It was the 11th homer allowed this season by Bibee (3-4) who gave up five runs — four earned — and 10 hits in six innings.

Carlos Santana extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a two-out, two-run single off Singer in the fourth to make it 5-2.

Naylor led off the fifth with his sixth homer of the season off Singer.

Ramírez cut the Guardians' deficit to one with a solo homer off Graham Ashcraft in the eighth.

The Reds were denied a sixth run when Guardians right fielder Will Brennan threw out Gavin Lux trying to score from third on Tyler Stephenson's fly ball to end the third and keep the score close.

The Guardians have won the season series against the in-state rival Reds — and with it, the coveted “Ohio Cup” the past 10 seasons.

RHP Chase Petty (0-2, 21.94) starts for the Reds on Saturday, while RHP Slade Cecconi will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start for the Guardians.

