Will Brennan homers and scores twice, Logan Allen gets the win as Guardians beat Blue Jays 3-1

Cleveland has won 11 of its last 16 road games and improved to 23-15 away from home.

Allen (7-3) allowed one run and three hits. The 25-year-old left-hander walked three and struck out three.

Toronto has lost two straight and three of its last four. The Blue Jays are 8-29 when scoring three or fewer runs.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings, losing for the second time in three starts.

Brennan and Daniel Schneemann hit back-to-back doubles off Gausman in the second, and Cleveland extended its lead on Brennan’s one-out homer in the fourth, his sixth of the season.

Brayan Rocchio hit a leadoff double in the fifth and scored on a two-out hit by Giménez.

Toronto got on the board in the sixth. Ernie Clement hit a leadoff double and Davis Schneider chased Allen with an RBI single.

Right-hander Cade Smith replaced Allen and retired the next three batters.

Cleveland’s Scott Barlow got two outs in the seventh and Sam Hentges came on to strike out pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk.

Hunter Gaddis pitched the eighth and Emmanuel Classe finished for his 21st save in 24 chances.

ROSTER MOVES

The Blue Jays recalled INF/OF Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo and designated DH Daniel Vogelbach for assignment.

UP NEXT

RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-5, 5.50 ERA) is scheduled to start for Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. Toronto had not named a starter.

