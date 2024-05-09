Will Levis sees the Titans' offseason additions as proof team wants to win now

That's not including using the seventh overall pick on JC Latham, a player Tennessee hopes will be a significant upgrade and fix at left tackle.

“For one, it means that they’re not afraid to make those investments and they want to go win, which is awesome to see,” Levis said Thursday.

Callahan couldn't comment much on Boyd with the paperwork still not done yet. That didn't apply to Levis who said he can't wait for when Boyd joins the Titans and getting the whole group together. Levis said he knows some Titans might not be happy at first about a new addition.

Boyd seems poised to immediately join three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins and Ridley as Tennessee's third receiver, ahead of Treylon Burks who was this team's 18th pick overall in 2022 and Kyle Philips, a fifth-round pick that same draft.

Injuries limited both receivers through their first two seasons. Hopkins finished with 1,057 yards receiving, but Ridley would have ranked second with his 76 catches for 1,016 yards receiving and eight touchdown catches. Boyd would have ranked second with 67 catches for 667 yards and two TDs.

Levis, the 33rd pick overall a year ago, said it's on him to instill confidence in his teammates. He sees the Titans' new additions helping improve the offense with competition pushing everyone to be better.

"It’s going to be great for all of us and just great to have that environment of competitiveness, and everyone’s going to get better because of it,” Levis said.

Callahan said Levis has been working to learn everything his new coaches are teaching him, including technique and fundamentals. He likes how Levis has attacked this offseason.

“He’s really gotten better in a short amount of time because of the way he approaches his job, and that’s all you can ask for at this point of year,” Callahan said.

Levis has been working with a new quarterbacks coach in Bo Hardegree, a Tennessee native. Levis said he's already texted Boyd, letting him know how eager he is to have the receiver as a resource in learning Callahan's offense. Levis already has watched tape of Boyd making plays with Cincinnati.

Levis has been throwing with Ridley, enough to feel they can develop a special chemistry.

“He's been great and looking forward to get TB here,” Levis said.

Levis went 3-6 once he replaced veteran Ryan Tannehill at the end of October. Hopkins caught his first three TD catches from Levis in a strong debut win over Atlanta. Levis finished the season 149 of 255 for 1,808 yards with eight TDs and four interceptions.

“A veteran receiver who knows where he’s going is the quarterback’s best friend," new receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said.

Levis and Tennessee certainly can use the help. The Titans ranked 29th last season, averaging a mere 180.4 yards passing a game. Cincinnati ranked 15th with 229.1 yards despite quarterback Joe Burrow limited to 10 games by a season-ending wrist injury.

Asked to describe the Titans' new offense after years of being a run-oriented offense with four-time Pro Bowl back Derrick Henry now in Baltimore, Levis said balanced. Callahan has made clear to the quarterback he will be throwing more, and Levis said he has to earn his coach's trust.

"That was cool to hear that,” Levis said.

