Williams and Wright State host Detroit Mercy

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Detroit Mercy after Breezie Williams scored 20 points in Wright State's 89-55 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Raiders have gone 4-2 at home. Wright State allows 69.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Titans are 2-1 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy is ninth in the Horizon allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Wright State averages 66.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 70.1 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

The Raiders and Titans match up Friday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Raiders. Claire Henson is averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Aaliyah McQueen averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Makayla Jackson is averaging 11.5 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.