Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Williams carries Miami (Ohio) over Central Michigan 75-61

news
20 minutes ago
Kamari Williams had a career-high 21 points as Miami (Ohio) beat Central Michigan 75-61

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Kamari Williams had a career-high 21 points as Miami (Ohio) beat Central Michigan 75-61 on Tuesday night.

Dae Dae Grant had 19 points and six assists for Miami (13-17, 7-12 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Coleman-Lands added seven rebounds. Williams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Kevin Miller had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Chippewas (7-21, 6-11). Cameron Healy added 17 points. Harrison Henderson had 14 points.

The RedHawks leveled the season series against the Chippewas. Central Michigan defeated Miami 83-69 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Medical helicopter requested at crash in Bethel Township
2
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
3
New trial for New Carlisle teen convicted as adult in deadly stabbing...
4
Demolition of Cleveland-Cliffs stack takes less than one minute
5
Escalation of war has local military families uncertain
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top