Williams, Cincy visit Tulane

WINLESS WHEN: The Bearcats are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 4-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Green Wave are 0-5 when allowing 68 or more points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Tulane is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Green Wave are 2-6 when opponents score more than 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all AAC teams. The Green Wave have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season and just 8.6 times per game over their last five games.

