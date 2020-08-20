Williams expected to start for Pittsburgh against Cleveland

The Pirates went 35-46 at home in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 315 total doubles last year.

The Indians finished 44-37 in road games in 2019. Cleveland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.22 last year while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Cleveland leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Indians: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.