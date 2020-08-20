Williams expected to start for Pittsburgh against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (15-9, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-16, fifth in the AL Central)
Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (4-0, 1.30 ERA, .72 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Pirates: Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)
LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.
The Pirates went 35-46 at home in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 315 total doubles last year.
The Indians finished 44-37 in road games in 2019. Cleveland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.22 last year while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the second time this season. Cleveland leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
Indians: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.