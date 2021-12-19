Williams, Radford visit Akron

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Freeman has averaged a double-double with 12.6 points and 11.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Zips. Ali Ali is also a primary contributor, producing 12.7 points per game. The Highlanders have been led by Williams, who is averaging 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RASHUN: Williams has connected on 35.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 56.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Radford is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 64.