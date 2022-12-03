Williams scores 23, Cleveland State downs Detroit Mercy

Williams also added 10 rebounds for the Vikings (6-3). Yahel Hill scored 19 points, shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Deshon Parker was 6 of 11 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points. The Vikings picked up their sixth straight win.

Antoine Davis led the Titans (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Davis now has 2,942 career points, nine away from Danny Manning’s (Kansas, 1984-88) 2,951 for 12th in school history, 58 away from becoming the 11th player in NCAA history to reach 3,000 career points and 747 behind Pete Maravich’s NCAA-record 3,667.