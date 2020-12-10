X

Williams scores 27 to lead Cincinnati over Furman 78-73

Keith Williams had 27 points as Cincinnati edged past Furman 78-73

CINCINNATI (AP) — Keith Williams had 27 points as Cincinnati edged past Furman 78-73 on Wednesday.

Chris Vogt had four assists for Cincinnati (2-1). David DeJulius added nine rebounds.

Clay Mounce had 23 points for the Paladins (4-1), whose four-game season-opening winning streak was snapped. Noah Gurley added 20 points and eight rebounds, and Mike Bothwell had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

