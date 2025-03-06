Willis leads Western Michigan against Bowling Green after 24-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Bowling Green after Chansey Willis Jr. scored 24 points in Western Michigan's 77-76 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Falcons have gone 8-7 in home games. Bowling Green has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncos are 8-9 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 5-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bowling Green scores 74.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 76.6 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 72.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 73.5 Bowling Green allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is averaging 15.9 points for the Falcons. Javontae Campbell is averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Willis is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Broncos. Donovan Williams is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.